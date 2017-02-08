ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Wednesday let New York City Hall twist in the wind a bit longer amid a lingering power struggle over the City Council’s plan to put a 5-cent fee on plastic bags from stores.
The state has until Feb. 15 to stop the city’s environmental cleanup measure from taking effect. The state’s Republican-controlled Senate and Democratic-controlled Assembly voted this week to delay the measure and Cuomo could sign it into law or veto it as soon as it’s delivered to him.
“There are environmental concerns, but there are also economic concerns,” said Cuomo, who, like Senate Republicans, has feuded regularly with Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio. “Five cents. It doesn’t sound like much, but it adds up.”
Cuomo also criticized the city measure because it would give the nickel fees back to stores.
“There are a lot of complicated issues,” Cuomo told reporters at a casino opening in Schenectady.
