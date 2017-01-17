Spin Cycle News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

ALBANY - Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is proposing a $1 billion increase (4 percent) in aid to elementary and secondary schools, paid for in part by extending the so-called “millionaires’ tax,” a surcharge on high earners that was supposed to expire this year, according to lawmakers briefed on the plan.

Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan (R-East Northport) said Cuomo is offering to continue the milllionaires’ tax while allowing a tax break for families making $150,000 to $300,000 and for those making $40,000 to $150,000.

Cuomo, a Democrat, outlined his plans to senators in a private luncheon briefing Tuesday. The governor was slated to make public his 2017-18 budget proposal in a web cast later in the evening. Cuomo didn’t give senators an overall spending total, though the plan is expected to be upwards of $150 billion.

First enacted in 2009 to deal with budget shortfalls created by the Great Recession, the millionaires’ tax imposes a surcharge on individuals earning more than $1 million annually (couples earning $2 million). It brings in more than $3 billion annually to the state treasury. It is set to expire Dec. 31.

Cuomo has extended the millionaires’ tax twice, even though when he first took office in 2011 renewal would be akin to a tax hike.

Flanagan said he opposed the renewal of the surcharge but favored the middle-income tax cut. He added that Cuomo “deserves credit for putting $1 billion on the table,” referring to the governor’s proposed school-aid increase, but said senators will review whether to boost schools even more -- lawmakers almost always increase school spending beyond what a governor initially proposes.

Last year, lawmakers approved nearly $25 billion for K-12 school districts.

Sen. James Tedisco (R-Schenectady) said Cuomo’s budget includes $260 million to help nonprofit, social-service agencies meet payroll under the state’s rising minimum wage, enacted last year.

Tedisco also said Cuomo proposes a savings for businesses paying worker’s compensation insurance. Reducing this cost has long been a top goal of business.

Cuomo also proposes a law that allows county executives to cut local costs by consoldating services provided by towns, cities, villages and counties, Flanagan said, adding such inter-government efforts aren’t currently allowed under law.

Flanagan said Republicans will push to include property tax relief in the state budget due by April 1.

Overall, Cuomo is proposing to keep the state budget growth under 2 percent, Tedisco said. And the governor said he could address the current $3.5 billion budget shortfall in this year’s budget while finding a way to deliver on his promise to create a pathway to free tuition at public colleges for students from families who earn $125,000 per year or less.

While Republicans may oppose the millionaires’ tax, the leader of the Democrat-dominated Assembly said it would be a “disaster” to let it expire.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) said New York could be in a budget crunch if President-elect Donald Trump rollback Obamacare (which brings in billions to states via taxes and Medicaid).

“We believe this is the time for us to do this,” Heastie told reporters. Assembly Democrats weren’t slated to be briefed by Cuomo until 7:30 p.m.

Flanagan said Cuomo tried to mend some fences with the Senate Republicans after Cuomo campaign for Democrats in November and derailed the first pay raise for lawmakers since 1999 in December. But Flanagan wouldn’t elaborate.

Tedisco said Cuomo tried to joke about the seriously soured relations, quipping that how could he be friends with a guy like Flanagan who wants to run for governor in 2018. Cuomo referred to a Newsday story that revealed Flanagan was talking to prominent Democrats about a run in ’18.

“People can say whatever they want,” Flanagan said when asked about his relationship with Cuomo. “This is Albany.”

Last week, Cuomo barnstormed the state, giving a preview of what he expected to propose – including money for water and sewer infrastructure on Long Island and significant track expansions for the Long Island Rail Road. The Citizens Budget Commission, an independent watchdog group said the governor touted more than $15 billion in new spending without outlining how to pay for it all.