ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo collected $218,100 last year from his memoir, according to personal income tax returns he made public Tuesday.

Overall, Cuomo reported a total of $417,748 in income last year, including his governor’s salary of $179,000. He contributed $20,000 to charity, all of it to the low-income housing organization he founded called HELP USA.

In 2015, Cuomo was paid about $700,000 for “All Things Possible: Setbacks and Success in Politics and Life,” published by Harper Collins. The book was last publicly estimated to have sold just over 3,000 copies.

The $218,000 in income that Cuomo reported in 2016 was a deferred payment from his nearly $1 million book deal, a Cuomo spokesman told reporters Tuesday.

Cuomo provides his tax returns once a year to reporters for review. He paid $39,443 in federal taxes and $16,728 in state taxes.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul and her husband reported nearly $368,000 in income on their returns. Hochul is married to William Hochul, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of New York.

The Hochuls paid $79,920 in federal taxes and $23,005 in state taxes. They will owe $3,711 to the federal government and $1,759 to the state.

