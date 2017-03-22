Spin Cycle News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

ALBANY — In an escalating political battle with Republicans, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo suggested Wednesday that state income taxes could rise by 10 percent or funding for hospitals and nursing homes could be slashed if Congress approves a provision to shift New York’s Medicaid costs from its counties to state government.

Republicans countered that the Democratic governor omitted another possible option: reducing state spending. They accused Cuomo of using scare tactics and presenting “false choices” to New Yorkers.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

At issue is an amendment, crafted by two Republican congressmen (Chris Collins of Buffalo and John Faso of the Capital Region) that has been added to the proposed American Health Care Act, a bill championed by the GOP and President Donald Trump to replace “Obamacare.” The amendment would eliminate the counties’ share of Medicaid costs (13 percent or $2.3 billion) and grant them fiscal relief, while forcing state government to pick up the costs. New York forces its counties to pick up a bigger share of Medicaid costs than any other state.

Cuomo, a Democrat, said the GOP amendment, if adopted, presents state government with two “unacceptable choices.”

“Either, we could pass on the devastating cuts to our hospitals, nursing homes and the 40 percent of New Yorkers who currently receive Medicaid and (Obamacare) health benefits,” Cuomo said in a statement. “Or, we would be forced to raise state income taxes” to the tune of a 10 percent across-the-board hike or 26 percent if applied just to the middle class.

Later in the day, the Cuomo administration fired off a raft of press releases detailing the potential cuts to hospitals in districts represented by Republicans.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Collins (R-Buffalo) said Cuomo was deploying “doomsday predictions” while ignoring the proposed state budget has billions of dollars in discretionary spending.

“It’s absolutely disgusting the governor would threaten the middle class with a tax increase, while holding a $14 billion taxpayer funded slush fund in his back pocket,” Collins said in a statement. “As I have said before, if this governor can’t find 1.5% to save in his budget, I am more than willing to find it for him.”

Faso (R-Kinderhook) echoed Collins and noted that the provision gives New York until 2020 to accommodate the change.

“The notion that out of a $160 billion budget in Albany, that the governor and legislators cannot plan (to accommodate) over two and a half years defies logic and common sense,” Faso said on a New York public radio program.

The Republican listed billions of dollars’ worth of Cuomo administration economic-development initiatives (such as the controversial “Buffalo Billion”) and hundreds of millions of dollars in TV advertising as possible questionable spending.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Faso pointed out that late Gov. Mario Cuomo, Andrew’s father, in 1994 called for the state to take over counties’ share of Medicaid costs. Cuomo aides said the 1994 plan would have been “revenue neutral” to the state.

The New York State Association of Counties, a lobby group, has been championing a state takeover of Medicaid costs for decades, saying the program is one of the biggest drivers of county budgets.