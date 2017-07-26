Spin Cycle News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo was scheduled to meet with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao Wednesday to urge the Trump administration to commit to build a new tunnel to New Jersey as promised by President Barack Obama.

“There has to be a sense of urgency,” Cuomo told reporters as he entered the closed-door meeting with Chao. The Obama administration had pledged $10 billion to build the new tunnel under the Hudson River with New York State and New Jersey each paying $5 billion, Cuomo said.

“We had a commitment under the prior administration,” the Democrat said. “I would like to see the federal government honor that commitment . . . there is no backup plan. The state cannot make up $10 billion to build a Gateway tunnel.”

Cuomo said that although planning is underway for the Gateway tunnel, construction will take 10 years.

“I wouldn’t want to be relying on these tunnels for 10 years,” he said.

Without mentioning Republican President Donald Trump, whom Cuomo has increasingly criticized, the governor noted that as a candidate Trump called for a $1 trillion infrastructure repair project nationwide to rev up the economy, but now seems to want the states to pay for it.

“You can’t have it both ways,” Cuomo said. “If we are going to be serious about infrastructure, which the administration said they are, the money is going to have to come from the federal government.”

Cuomo made the uncommon high-profile trip to Washington, D.C., as he takes increasing blame for mass transit delays in what he called a potential “summer of hell” in New York City. The state Metropolitan Transportation Authority runs the trains in New York City and on Long Island. He blames lack of timely repairs and maintenance by Amtrak, the national rail entity that owns Pennsylvania Station, for delays suffered by commuters on the Long Island Rail Road.

Cuomo said he hasn’t yet heard back from the Trump administration on his request for funding to speed up repairs and upgrades this summer.

“It’s turned out better than we thought so far,” Cuomo said. “But we came up with all sorts of elaborate contingency plans,” he said, referring to the temporary addition of ferries, buses and trains this summer.