ALBANY — After completing his series of six State of the State speeches this week across New York, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo released the 380-page State of the State that went to the legislature and contains many more proposals, such as decriminalization of small amounts marijuana and the creation of “recovery high school” for students trying to recover from drug abuse.

Among the proposals in the book that were not mentioned in speeches from Buffalo to Farmingdale area:

Cuomo would decriminalize marijuana possession of small amounts — up to 25 grams — by nonviolent offenders, but not those who possess the narcotic for sale.

“The over-prosecution of marijuana possession has significant fiscal impacts,” says Cuomo’s book, which despite its size included few details. “The illegal sale of marijuana cannot and will not be tolerated in New York State, but data consistently show that recreational users of marijuana pose little to no threat to public safety. The unnecessary arrest of these individuals can have devastating economic and social effects on their lives.”

Currently, possession of up to 25 grams of marijuana, or less than an ounce, at home or in a private setting is a violation, although possession and consumption publicly can still be a misdemeanor.

Eight states have legalized marijuana.

Creating “recovery high schools.” The program would provide support for students recovering from drug addiction who routinely say they are confronted with drugs the day they return to school after rehab.

Cuomo also proposes creating an upstate and a downstate recovery high school separate from existing high schools. The recovery high schools would serve students recovering from addiction and would be supported by the local Boards of Cooperative Education Services and social service agencies. Enrollment would be open to high school students diagnosed with substance abuse disorder who have made a commitment to recovery, Cuomo stated in his State of the State book.