Democratic Nassau County executive candidate Laura Curran Tuesday called on Republican County Executive Edward Mangano to lobby the White House and Congress against President Donald Trump’s proposal to eliminate federal deductions for state and local taxes.

Last week, Trump’s Republican administration unveiled a tax plan that would double the standard deduction and keep tax breaks for mortgage interest and charitable contributions. The proposal would end nearly all other itemized deductions, including those for local and state property taxes.

Curran, a Nassau County legislator from Baldwin, said Trump’s proposal would unfairly burden Nassau and Suffolk’s middle class.

“To put it bluntly, this would devastate Long Island,” Curran said at a news conference Tuesday at the Baldwin home of John Cochrane and his wife, Rita Cavanagh. “Homeowners here already pay among the highest property taxes in the country. And experts believe that if this is passed, we could see home prices plummet on Long Island.”

Curran called on Mangano “to stand up for the people of Nassau County and use the bully pulpit” to fight Trump’s plan.

In a statement, Mangano declined to say if he would lobby against the tax proposal. But he said “it’s imperative Washington continues to allow homeowners to take this deduction.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said last week that removing the property tax deduction could result in an average $4,300 tax increase for Long Island property owners who file itemized tax returns.

Cochrane called Trump’s tax proposal “a sick joke on the middle class” and said it could drive his family out of Nassau County. “This is not a plan that would help anyone in Nassau County or anyone in the middle class,” he said.

The two other Democratic candidates for county executive, Assemb. Charles Lavine and County Comptroller George Maragos, along with former state Sen. Jack Martins, a GOP county executive candidate, oppose Trump’s tax plan.

Lisa Tyson, executive director of the Long Island Progressive Coalition, said at the news conference with Curran: “We expect our county executive to call the president, call the local congresspeople and make sure they understand that Nassau County residents will be hurt by this plan.”

Curran on Monday also announced that she had raised more than $503,000 since launching her campaign in November. Curran’s campaign declined to provide documentation of her fundraising.

The next state-mandated campaign filing deadline is July 17.

Maragos said his campaign has $1.4 million in cash on hand. He loaned his campaign $1.45 million between July 2016 and January 2017, records show.

The Lavine campaign declined to provide details of its fundraising to date.