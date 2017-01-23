News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.
ALBANY - Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has scattered more than $800 million in increased taxes and fees in his proposed state budget -- an amount more significant than he originally portrayed, according to Senate Republicans.
Cuomo, when unveiling his $162 billion proposed spending plan last week, contained just one motor-vehicle fee hike. But a closer look shows the Democrat’s plan calls for higher fees on automobile titles and cigars; new taxes on “e-cigarettes,” vapor products and certain prepaid mobile telephones; and a $250 tuition hike at the State University of New York’s four-year colleges.
All told, Cuomo is proposing about $803 million in fee/tax hikes, according to a Senate Republican analysis issued Monday -- $250 million in motor-vehicle fees alone.
“I’m not going to dance around it,” Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan (R-East Northport) told reporters Monday. “When you tell me there’s basically nothing and then there’s $250 million in new (motor vehicle) fees, that’s important for the public to know and it’s important for it to be part of the discussion.”
Flanagan, after addressing a convention of county clerks, didn’t vow to block any of Cuomo’s proposals, but said they will be under the microscope. Previously, Flanagan said he’d oppose one of Cuomo’s biggest revenue proposals: renewal of the “millionaires’ tax,” an income-tax surcharge applied to those earning $1 million or more annually.
