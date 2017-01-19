News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.
WASHINGTON — State Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan said that after a divisive presidential primary, the Republican Party nationally and in New York has come together on the eve of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.
“The party has absolutely come together,” Flanagan (R-East Northport) said in an interview after a day of meetings with GOP leaders in Washington. He said Trump found the key to party unity in the need to focus on jobs, “which is just as much an issue in West Virginia as in the Southern Tier.”
“I want to work with him,” Flanagan said. “He deserves a fighting chance.”
Flanagan said he is soaking up the inaugural vibe.
“This is the first time I’ve been to an inaugural and that in itself is just so cool,” he said.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.