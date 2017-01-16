Former Suffolk homicide detective Robert Doyle, who made an abbreviated bid to run as Republican candidate for Suffolk County executive two years ago, is eyeing the race for Smithtown Town board.
“Yes, I’m interested,” said Doyle, 65, of Nesconset. However, Doyle said it was too early to declare as a candidate because the two incumbent GOP town board members up for re-election, Lynne Nowick and Tom McCarthy, have not made their intentions known.
Doyle had a 37-year law enforcement career with the Nassau Sheriff’s Department and Suffolk County police, where he spent 15 years in the homicide squad and ended his career as a detective sergeant.
Doyle made a late entry to the county executive race and was screened by top GOP officials. But the party in the end backed former North Hempstead councilman James O’Connor, now of Great River, who was defeated by Democratic incumbent Steve Bellone.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.