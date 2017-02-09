HIGHLIGHTS Court of Appeals upholds conviction of William Flanagan

Flanagan convicted in 2014 of conspiracy, official misconduct

ALBANY — The state’s highest court on Thursday unanimously upheld the conviction of a former Nassau County Police Department deputy commissioner who refused to press charges against a student with connections to the department for theft of electronic equipment.

William Flanagan was convicted of conspiracy and two counts of official misconduct stemming from the 2009 theft of $11,000 worth of computers and electronic equipment from his John F. Kennedy High School in Bellmore.

Although there was video evidence, an eyewitness and the principal pushed hard for an arrest, Flanagan never charged the suspect, Kennedy student Zachary Parker.

At the time, Parker was an intern with the Nassau County Police Department. His father, Gary Parker, was described by the court as “a longtime benefactor of the NCPD who regularly entertained high-ranking members of the department.”

Flanagan, now retired, was convicted in 2014 and sentenced to 60 days in jail.

In his appeal, Flanagan argued that he couldn’t be convicted for misconduct for actions he believed were discretionary for police as they investigate crimes.

The court disagreed.

“Contrary to defendant’s claim, this was not a failure of an officer to perform a discretionary duty, but a disavowal of a sworn duty by a public official,” the Court of Appeals said in Thursday’s 6-0 decision.

Flanagan “and his accomplices sought to avoid the inexorable result that performance of such duty would have produced,” the decision said. “Thus, the evidence was sufficient to prove that defendant committed the crime of official misconduct by nonfeasance when he directed his accomplice officers to refrain from performing their fundamental duty to investigate a crime, a duty inherent in the nature of their office.”