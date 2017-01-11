Spin Cycle News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

Nassau Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs said last week that his appearance at a Coral House fundraiser for Legis. Laura Curran, a Baldwin Democrat hoping to win the nomination to run for county executive this year, did not mean he was endorsing Curran’s candidacy.

“I will go to as many of the fundraisers of the county executive candidates I can when I can get to them,” Jacobs said. “I am trying to gauge their level of support.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

He added that he had not yet made a choice among the four potential candidates, including Curran, Long Beach City Manager Jack Schnirman, Nassau Comptroller George Maragos and Assemb. Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove).

However, Jacobs was not at a Schnirman fundraiser Tuesday night in Long Beach. In Jacobs’ place was longtime Democratic operative William Biamonte.

Jacobs said Wednesday that nobody should try to inject a political meaning into his absence. “It means I was at Madeline Singas’ [fundraiser] because it was the same night. I promised earlier I would go to hers.”

Jacobs added, “I would have liked to have gone” to Schnirman’s fundraiser, but the Singas event at the Crest Hollow Country club in Woodbury was too far for him to make the trip to Long Beach.

Jacobs said he still hasn’t made a decision on a candidate. He said he wants to look at the campaign finance reports filed from all four candidates next week and the final analysis of a just-completed poll the party conducted on each candidate’s favorability.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

He said he expects the party’s executive committee to make a decision by the end of the month, which will be ratified at the full county committee’s nominating convention in May.

Jacobs wouldn’t give any results of the poll, but acknowledged it also had asked voters’ opinion of County Executive Edward Mangano, a Republican who is fighting federal corruption charges.

Mangano has declined to say whether he will run for a third term, but many Republicans doubt the county party will renominate him.

When asked about Mangano’s poll rating, Jacobs would say only, “I hope he does run.”