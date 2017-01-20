Spin Cycle News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

Nassau County Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs says he will pick his preferred candidate to run for county executive within the next week.

Jacobs says he is considering four “formidable” potential candidates: Nassau Comptroller George Maragos, a former Republican, Assemb. Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove), Nassau Legis. Laura Curran (D-Baldwin) and Long Beach City Manager Jack Schnirman.

Jacobs said he will make his recommendation, in part, based on the candidate’s recent fundraising reports and the results of a 600-personal internal party poll. He declined to provide details of the poll.

“I have a pretty good idea about what the environment looks like but I want to give the candidates an opportunity to make their case,” said Jacobs, who will make his recommendation to the party’s executive committee by the end of the month.

New State Board of Election filings show Curran has thus far outraised her rivals, followed by Schnirman, who has not officially declared his candidacy, and Lavine and Maragos.

Maragos has the most cash on hand — $1.5 million — after loaning his campaign $1.45 million since summer.

Jacobs said he could offer one of the candidates not selected to run for county executive another spot, such as the comptroller nomination, in an effort to narrow the county executive field. But he says it may be “unrealistic” to clear the field entirely.

Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, who has pleaded not guilty to federal corruption charges, has yet to say if he will seek a third term, although GOP sources said it is unlikely they will nominate him again.

Republicans are expected to select their nominee within the month, sources said.