New State Sen. John Brooks (D-Seaford) says he wasn’t trying to criticize former Sen. Michael Venditto (R-Massapequa), the man he narrowly defeated, when Brooks held a news conference this week about files missing from his district office.

Instead, Brooks said he wanted to alert residents that he didn’t have any record of people who had business with the 8th Senate District.

“When we got here, there was nothing in any of the file cabinets. They were all empty,” Brooks said. “The whole purpose of saying there are no files here is not to say look at what this guy did. It was to tell people if there is something pending, we don’t know anything about it so let us know. Give us a call.”

“Throwing rocks isn’t my thing,” Brooks said.

Venditto responded Friday that he and his staff reviewed all files before leaving office and resolved all the issues they could.

“If it was clear that an issue could not be resolved before Jan. 1, we simply told the constituent that John Brooks would be the new senator and the constituent would need to reach out to John Brooks,” Venditto said. “We wanted to give him that fresh start.”

Venditto also said he showed Brooks around the office and sent him an email with his contact information. “I said if there was anything he needed he could reach out to me at any time.”

The former senator added, “He doesn’t have to hold a press conference. Give me a call or shoot me an email. My offer stands. Anything you want to talk about, I am available.”