Suffolk GOP Chairman John Jay LaValle has submitted Sheriff Vincent DeMarco’s name to President Donald Trump’s transition team for consideration for a federal position, he said Tuesday.

“I think he’s been a great Suffolk sheriff and would be an asset to the Trump administration,” LaValle said. He declined to specify what position DeMarco might take other than that it would be in law enforcement or where the hiring process stood.

DeMarco, who’s up for re-election this year, declined to comment.

LaValle said he submitted DeMarco’s name after confirming DeMarco would be interested.

DeMarco’s campaign committee gave $5,000 to Trump for America, a 501(c)(4) that helped fund the transition, on Dec. 6. DeMarco also was in Washington, D.C., for the inauguration.

DeMarco, a Conservative Party member, faces re-election this year as county Conservatives recover from the conviction of former party chairman Edward Walsh on charges of federal wire fraud and theft of government services.

DeMarco brought the case against Walsh to federal investigators, and Walsh loyalists have floated the names of possible candidates to try to unseat DeMarco.

Among the candidates interested in running against DeMarco is Assemb. Al Graf, a Republican from Holbrook. Graf said Tuesday he was considering running.

LaValle said, “Certainly, my candidate for sheriff right now is Sheriff DeMarco.”

DeMarco was first elected in 2005 when he unseated Sheriff Alfred Tisch while running on the Conservative and Democratic lines. DeMarco ran unopposed with cross-endorsements from all parties in 2009 and 2013.

With Rick Brand