Spin Cycle News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

Deputy Suffolk County Executive Jon Schneider will leave his post as Steve Bellone’s top communication and intergovernmental relations aide for a job at LIU later this month.

“I’ve had an amazing opportunity these past five years under County Executive Steve Bellone, reforming government and working on things I’m passionate about, like water quality,” Schneider said. “This is an opportunity to work at one of our region’s leading higher education institutions.”

Bellone said, “Jon, without a question, is one of the most talented people I’ve had the opportunity to work with. I’m excited for him, but it’s a tremendous loss for the county.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Schneider will become director of public and media relations for the LIU system, which includes the Post campus in Brookville and Brooklyn campus. He leaves his county post, which paid $166,324 in 2015, effective Feb. 17.

Schneider, 39, was Brookhaven Democratic Committee chairman in 2010 and deputy chief of staff/district director for former Rep. Tim Bishop (D-Southampton). He served as a top political aide to Bellone and also had close ties with Suffolk County Democratic Chairman Rich Schaffer.

Bellone said, “People shouldn’t read anything into it. It’s an awesome opportunity for Jon.”

He said there were no immediate plans to replace Schneider.