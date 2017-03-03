Before President Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway once worked for former Suffolk County Executive Steve Levy in his unsuccessful 2010 bid for the Republican gubernatorial nomination.
Levy’s 2010 campaign filings show $2,250 in payments to Kelly’s firm, The Polling Co., a Washington, D.C.-based consulting firm. Campaign filings show Conway got an April 12 payment of $750 and a July 7 payment for $1,500 from Levy for New York.
Levy said Conway signed on to his campaign just before the state GOP convention, where as a non-party member he fell short of getting the 50 percent vote tally he needed to get on the primary ballot. He got 43 percent.
“It was kind of short–lived, but it could have been quite large had we made the ballot,” Levy said of his use of Conway. “She was very professional and had a great knack of taking complex issues and simplifying them. When she catapulted to such great success, it was no surprise.”
Rick Brand
