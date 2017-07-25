Spin Cycle News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

ALBANY – New York’s drive against electronic cigarette use continued Tuesday with a new law that bans e-cigarettes anywhere on school grounds.

The measure signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo bans e-cigarettes in any building, structure, and outdoor grounds in public and private pre-schools and other schools through high school. The law also bans e-cigarettes form any vehicles used to transport children or school personnel.

”School yards should be full of the laughter of healthy children, not e-cigarette vapor,” said Assmb. Linda B. Rosenthal (D-Manhattan) who sponsored the bill with Sen. Patty Ritchie (R-Watertown). “New York has taken the lead in protecting people against the dangers associated with e-cigarette use and exposure.”

The law seals a possible loophole in current law in which schools are “no tobacco zones.” Some e-cigarettes contain no tobacco and all emit vapor, rather than smoke as in traditional cigarettes.

Cuomo said the devices covered by the law – including vaping pens and e-hookahs – often contain nicotine.

“Nicotine use in any form has shown to be damaging to teens and this measure will close a dangerous loophole that allows e-cigarettes to be used in New York schools,” Cuomo said. “This measure will further this administration’s efforts to combat teen smoking in all its forms.”

Two other landmark bills sponsored by Senate Health Committee Chairman Kemp Hannon (R-Garden City) that are awaiting Cuomo’s signature or veto after they passed in the Senate and Assembly this year.

One would include the banning of e-cigarettes under the Clean Indoor Act which prohibits tobacco smoking in most buildings open to the public. Another would require all sellers of e-cigarettes to register with the state Department of Taxation and Finance, which would regulate sales.