New York Governor Andrew Cuomo talks to reporters in the new 86th Street subway station in Manhattan, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. (Credit: AP / Seth Wenig)
ALBANY — A state legislator says he’ll introduce a bill to force Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to deliver the annual State of the State address at the State Capitol, a reaction to the governor’s plan to skip the presentation to the Legislature and take the show on the road.
Assemb. James Tedisco (R-Schenectady) thinks the Democratic governor is avoiding Albany because of growing tension between the...
Log in
Optimum Online customers get unlimited digital access
There's more to the story! Subscribe now.
Get unlimited digital access $14.99 A MONTH
Join Now
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in or register
Spin Cycle
News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.
ALBANY — A state legislator says he’ll introduce a bill to force Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to deliver the annual State of the State address at the State Capitol, a reaction to the governor’s plan to skip the presentation to the Legislature and take the show on the road.
Assemb. James Tedisco (R-Schenectady) thinks the Democratic governor is avoiding Albany because of growing tension between the executive and the Legislature.
Cuomo has announced he’s eschewing the annual speech in Albany in favor of six “regional” addresses during the week of Jan. 9, including one on Long Island.
The Albany Times Union picks up the story from there.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.