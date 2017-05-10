Spin Cycle News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

Former Democratic Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Lewis Yevoli, who has announced a primary run for the office formerly held by Nassau Legis. Judy Jacobs of Woodbury, is holding his first big-name fundraiser Wednesday night at the Mill River Club in Oyster Bay from 7 to 10 p.m.

There is no required ticket price, Yevoli said. “Come and whatever you want to contribute will be your contribution,” he said.

Co-hosts for the event are Democratic State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, who served in the state Assembly with Yevoli years ago, and Assemb. Deputy Speaker Earlene Hooper (D-Hempstead). Also expected to attend are Nassau Independence Party Chairman Rick Bellando and state Independence Party Chairman Frank MacKay.

All four have fought with Nassau Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs, who did not recommend Yevoli for the county legislature race.

But don’t call the event an “anti-Jay Jacobs fundraiser,” Yevoli said.

“I’m not running against Jay Jacobs. I want to make that clear,” Yevoil said. “Call it a pro-Yevoli fundraiser.”

Jacobs nominated Nassau Community College Trustee Arnold Drucker for the seat after Judy Jacobs’ death last year and is recommending him again for re-election in the heavily Democratic 16th Legislative District.

Jacobs said he was not impressed by the big names at Yevoli’s fundraiser.

“You haven’t named one person who can actually vote for Yevoli,” Jacobs said. “None of them live in that district.”

Jacobs said Democrats will not elect Yevoli “because though he is still a registered Democrat, he has been for 20 years a functioning Republican.”

Jacobs noted that Yevoli is a member of the Republican controlled Oyster Bay Board of Zoning Appeals, has contributed to Republicans such as Rep Peter King of Seaford and endorsed Hempstead Supervisor Anthony Santino, a Republican, last year.

Yevoli said he does not have active Republican support and gives small contributions to individual candidates who display independence despite party affiliations.

He noted he has two other co-hosts, who are not political and who, he said, have not done business with county or other municipalities: Phil Bonadona, head of Pabco construction, and Brian Wasserman, a forensic accountant.

Known as a maverick when he served in the Democratic-controlled Assembly, Yevoli said of himself, “If you want an outsider, you’ve got one.”