Fifty-one percent of respondents say they support President Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch, according to a poll released Monday by Long Island University’s Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling and Analysis.

The poll of 855 registered voters, conducted via text message, found that 39 percent disapprove of Gorsuch’s selection, while nine percent were undecided. The poll, the school’s first published public opinion poll, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 points.

Gorsuch, a federal appellate court judge in Denver who was appointed by former President George W. Bush, was selected by Trump to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, a conservative voice on the bench whose death last February left the court with its current 4-4 ideological split.

“In this poll, the respondents reflected their support of Gorsuch and approve of his ability to reinstate the conservative majority of the court,” said LIU political science professor Stanley B. Klein, who directs the nonpartisan Hornstein Center.

While conservative legal groups have lauded Gorsuch’s nomination, touting his Ivy League degrees from Columbia University and Harvard University, Democratic lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), have expressed skepticism that Gorsuch will be able to act as an “independent jurist.”

Last week Gorsuch submitted a 68-page-questionnaire to the Senate Judiciary Committee in preparation for the confirmation process.

A CNN/ORC Poll released Feb. 5 found that 49 percent of voters believe the Senate should confirm Gorsuch — with 39 percent of voters reporting a positive first impression of the judge, compared to 24 percent who had a negative impression.