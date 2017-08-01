Spin Cycle News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

ALBANY -- Long Island will get four new medical marijuana dispensaries as part of New York’s effort to double the program, state officials announced Tuesday.

The state Health Department awarded licenses to five new medical marijuana companies, while giving each approval to operate four dispensaries. Once the new companies are up and running, New York will have a total of 10 manufacturing sites and 40 dispensaries across the state.

Nassau and Suffolk counties would each get two new dispensaries, according to the Health Department. Locations weren’t disclosed immediately in large part because some companies were looking to finalizing sites after the state decided on licenses.

Fiorello Pharmaceuticals, a Manhattan-based company, will operate a manufacturing facility in Schenectady County and dispensing facilities in Nassau, Monroe, New York and Saratoga counties. Eric Sirota, Fiorella’s co-CEO, declined to disclose its planned Nassau site but said “what distinguishes us from the other companies in the market is that all of our facilities will be located in medical buildings, in academic medical settings.”

Sirota, a pharmacist by training, said such settings will help “establish therapeutic marijuana as a mainstream medical treatment.” He said the company intends to be “fully operational” some time during the first three months of next year.

Long Island already has two medical marijuana dispensaries, licensed in 2015. MedMen operates a facility in New Hyde Park after moving from Lake Success; Columbia Care operates in Riverhead.

The other licenses winners announced Tuesday were:

-- New York Canna (doing business as Terradiol New York), which will manufacture in Syracuse and operate dispensaries in Suffolk, Queens and Orange counties, and the Buffalo area.

-- PalliaTech NY, which will manufacture in Ulster County and operate dispensaries in Nassau, Orange and Queens counties and the Plattsburgh area.

-- Valley Agriceuticals, which will manufacture in Orange County and operate dispensaries in Suffolk, Oneida and Dutchess counties, as well as Brooklyn.

-- Citiva Medical, which will manufacture in Orange County and operate dispensaries in Dutchess and Chemung counties, as well as Brooklyn and Staten Island.

As of Tuesday, there are 25,736 registered patients in the medical marijuana program -- a more than 10,000-person increase since March when chronic pain was added to the list of treatable conditions, the Health Department said.