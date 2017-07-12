Spin Cycle News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

Nearly a dozen mayors from across Nassau endorsed former State Sen. Jack Martins for Nassau County executive Wednesday, arguing that he will work across the aisle with Democrats to restore the county’s fiscal solvency.

“We need someone as the next county executive who can fix Nassau’s problems and put Nassau on a positive path forward,” said Westbury Mayor Peter Cavallaro at a news conference in front of the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building. “This election has to be about competence, not about politics.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Plandome Manor Mayor Barbara Donno said Martins “has been a great advocate for our villages and for our residents. He has the experience and the integrity to set Nassau County on the right path to fiscal stability.

A former four-term Mineola mayor who served three terms in the State Senate, Martins is the Republican, Conservative and Reform Party nominee for county executive.

But Martins said party affiliation is secondary to village mayors and constituents “because it’s not about partisan politics; it’s about getting things done.”

In total, 36 current and former village mayors or their deputies have joined Mayors for Martins, according to campaign officials.

County executive candidates Legis. Laura Curran (D-Baldwin) and County Comptroller George Maragos will square off in a September Democratic primary.