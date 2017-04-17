News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.
ALBANY — In an administration shuffle, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday that Bill Mulrow is leaving as secretary to the governor to become head of Cuomo’s 2018 re-election campaign.
Melissa DeRosa is moving from chief of staff to secretary to the governor.
Mulrow had served as secretary since January 2015. Before that, he was an executive at the Blackstone Group, a Manhattan-based asset management firm that specializes in hedge fund and private-equity strategies.
A former unsuccessful candidate for state comptroller, Mulrow also had served as chairman of the state Housing Finance Agency and the State of New York Mortgage Agency.
DeRosa became chief of staff in January 2015. She previously served as Cuomo’s communications director.
