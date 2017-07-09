News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.
Nassau’s congressional delegation, both current and former, is formally getting behind its party’s top candidates for countywide office.
After Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) joined Republican county executive candidate Jack Martins for an endorsement announcement Wednesday, the GOP’s nominee for county comptroller, Steve Labriola, received King’s backing on Thursday.
King, before being elected to Congress in 1992, served three terms as county comptroller.
On the Democratic side, comptroller hopeful Jack Schnirman, the Long Beach city manager, last week received endorsements from Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City), Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) and Suozzi’s predecessor representing the 3rd Congressional District, Democrat Steve Israel.
Rice and Suozzi had already announced their backing of Democratic county executive candidate Laura Curran. On Friday, Israel did the same.
Curran, a two-term county legislator from Baldwin, is facing a potential Democratic primary for county executive from current county comptroller George Maragos.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.