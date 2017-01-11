News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.
ALBANY — The state helicopter carrying Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo made an emergency landing on Wednesday at Stewart Airport after the governor left Albany and his final State of the State event. No one was reported injured.
“Just before 4 p.m., the helicopter filled with fumes that smelled like smoke and the pilot made an emergency landing at Stewart Airport,” said Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi. “The cause of the issue is being investigated and the helicopter is currently undergoing maintenance. The governor and two aides were on board, along with security and the pilot. No one was injured and everyone has been safely transported back to the city.”
Cuomo uses state helicopters for official business and routinely uses them to travel to events such as the six State of State addresses, to fly between his Albany and Manhattan offices, and between his offices and events at his Westchester County home.

