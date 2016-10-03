Spin Cycle News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

ALBANY — State Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman has told Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump that his Trump Foundation must cease soliciting donations, according to a notice from Schneiderman.

Schneiderman has been investigating the foundation and his order — through his charities bureau director, John Sheehan — says the Trump Foundation hasn’t filed its required annual report to the state Charities Registration Bureau. That report is required to solicit donations this year, Schneiderman stated.

“The Trump Foundation must immediately cease soliciting contributions or engaging in any other fundraising activities in New York,” the order stated.

“Based on information received by the Charities Bureau,” the Notice of Violation states, “The Trump Foundation was engaged in soliciting and fundraising activities in New York State in 2016, is not and was registered with the Charities Bureau . . . and was thus not permitted to engage in such activity during this period.”

The Washington Post reported this weekend that the Trump Foundation was soliciting donations this year. The newspaper previously reported that Trump hasn’t personally contributed to the foundation since 2008. Instead, he has solicited donations that he then bestowed as a chairtable gift from the Trump Foundation.

Donald Trump is the president and only listed officer of the foundation.

There was no immediate comment from the Trump campaign.

Schneiderman also is compelling the Trump Foundation to file records for past years’ activities that show it raised and spent money legally in New York under state charities laws.

The Trump Foundation has 15 days to responds and conform with state charities law.

The Washington Post has reported that the Trump Foundation has purchased portraits of Trump at charity events and provided a donation to a group that was supporting the Florida attorney general, who at the time refused to join with her colleagues in a multi-state investigation of Trump’s business seminars once called Trump University. That donation was later rescinded and the Trump campaign blamed the dispersal on a misunderstanding.

Newsday reported in September that Trump Foundation gave away $158,250 in 2014 to fight cancer and other diseases and donated $141,000 to groups that promote the conservative social policy he would espouse in his presidential campaign a year later, state and federal records show.

After those two biggest groups of recipients, the Trump Foundation also gave $50,000 to Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School in Manhattan, which his son attended, and $5,000 to one other school, a public high school in Florida with mostly African-American students; $41,000 split between two Jewish causes; $20,000 split among three veterans groups, and $5,000 to an environmental group that combats global warming, according to the foundation’s federal tax return filed with the state Charities Bureau.