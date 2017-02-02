Spin Cycle News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

ALBANY — Vice President Mike Pence’s keynote speech at last week’s March for Life demonstration, which drew thousands of anti-abortion demonstrators to Washington, created a shortfall for the group because of added security costs, an organizer told supporters Thursday.

“Due to his appearance, we incurred unexpected costs for the security of the vice president and each and every marcher,” said Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life Education and Defense Fund. The email seeks donations “to help us make up that budget shortfall.”

“We need your help,” she stated in the email. “Your donation will help us cover the security expenses of Vice President Pence’s historic visit to the March for Life.”

Although federal officials provided no crowd estimate, some organizers said the large crowd, buoyed by the election of Donald Trump as president, rivaled some of the biggest past crowds of 500,000. Trump had promised in his campaign to appoint judges to the U.S. Supreme Court who would oppose the landmark Roe v. Wade decision from 1973, which made abortion legal nationwide.

A spokeswoman for the event, Kate Bryan, said she had no cost estimate for the added security. She said the March for Life needed to add body scanning machines at several entrances and put fencing around the National Mall where the rally was held near the Washington Monument. She the U.S. Secret Service typically requires the added security measures.

The Jan. 27 march had been promoted to highlight Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s senior adviser, who would have been the highest-ranking White House official to speak at the march since it began 44 years ago. The late announcement of Pence’s appearance heightened interest and, potentially, turnout.

“It was an incredible honor to have Vice President Mike Pence address the March for Life,” Mancini stated.