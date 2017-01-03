Spin Cycle News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

ALBANY — As Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the State Legislature prepare for tougher spending decisions in 2017 because of declining tax revenue, the 27th annual People’s State of the State address on Tuesday sought to redirect New York’s priorities.

Advocates for the poor voiced their perennial pleas for more funding and attention to the plight of the malnourished, homeless and poor. But those advocates also underscored two additional pressing concerns: They want the state to increase its investment in renewable, clean energy to combat global warming, which they say disproportionately pollutes and batters poor neighborhoods; and they want Albany to end its early partisan fight to release up to $2 billion in funding to build homes for the homeless.

In December, Cuomo and legislative leaders failed to agree on proposals for a special session that was to include an agreement on how to disburse $2 billion in homeless building aid that was approved in the budget on April 1. Although the agreement only needs to be signed by Cuomo, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan, Cuomo made the issue part of negotiations during a special session that fell apart Dec. 23.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“We implore the governor and the legislature to remember those they are sent to serve — the people,” said Susan Zimet, executive director of Hunger Action Network of New York State. “The upcoming federal and NYS legislative sessions are already shaping up to be mired in political posturing.”

Cuomo signed the agreement, known as a memorandum of understanding, in September. But negotiations on how to spend the funding continue with legislative leaders.

While the People’s State of the State was underway in rainy Albany outside the Capitol on Tuesday, Cuomo was in Queens with Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Democratic socialist who ran for president last year, announcing a plan to provide free public college tuition to families making up to $125,000 a year. That proposal is widely supported by many of the groups that also support the aims of the People’s State of the State.

“We are proud of our record of passing a $15 minimum wage, the strongest paid family leave law in the nation, a robust anti-poverty agenda and securing money for an unprecedented commitment to fight homelessness and build affordable housing,” said Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi. He also noted Cuomo’s measures to increase the use of wind and solar power to reduce emissions from fossil fuels that contribute to global warming.

He said Cuomo and the federal government also spent billions of dollars after superstorm Sandy “for resiliency projects in every corner of the state.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The groups also called for Cuomo to again extend the so-called millionaire’s tax, which is an income surcharge on New Yorkers who earn over $1 million in a year. The temporary tax brings in more than $2 billion a year in revenue to the $150 billion state budget and was created in 2009 to contend with a revenue shortfall during the Great Recession. It has been extended three times even though Cuomo once opposed an extension and said continuing it would be akin to a tax increase.

Azzopardi wouldn’t say if Cuomo plans to extend the tax again.

“We’re going to need to tax the billionaires and millionaires to protect and improve the schools, health care, housing and safety net that make our state great. It’s the only way forward,” said Charles Khan of the Strong Economy for All Coalition.

Cuomo’s State of the State speech, which sets much of the agenda for the 2017 legislative session, will be presented in two weeks.