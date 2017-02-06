Spin Cycle News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

ALBANY — The Assembly on Monday approved a bill — similar to one approved by the Senate last week — to extend tax rebates to Nassau County seniors through 2029.

The senior property tax abatement had expired at the end of 2016 without notice to tens of thousands of recipients.

“This legislation is critical to ensuring that low- and moderate-income seniors who live on fixed incomes can continue to receive the abatement that they have come to count on,” said Deputy Assembly Speaker Earlene Hooper (D-Hempstead). She co-sponsored the bill with Assembs. Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove), Michaelle Solages (D-Elmont), Anthony D’Urso (D-Great Neck) and Missy Miller (R-Long Beach).

Last week, a similar bill was approved by the Republican-led Senate to retroactively restore and continue the county program. That bill was sponsored by Sens. Elaine Phillips (R-Manhasset), Kemp Hannon (R-Garden City), Carl Marcellino (R-Syosset), Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) and John Brooks (D-Seaford).

“I’m pleased that my first bill passed by the Senate is such an important one,” Phillips said.

She said 44,000 seniors will benefit from the bill, which she said would help them stay in their communities.

The chambers now will try to negotiate the bills into one and send it to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who could sign it into law or veto it. Cuomo had no immediate comment Monday.