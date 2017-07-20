Spin Cycle News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

ALBANY — As the health care debate rages in Washington, twice as many New Yorkers say they want to keep the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, than repeal and replace it, according to a new poll released Thursday.

The Siena College survey found that 65 percent of respondents want to keep and improve Obamacare while just 32 percent want to abolish it and supplant it with a plan championed by President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans. The GOP-led Senate backed off a plan to hold a vote on its bill this week when it became obvious it wouldn’t win a majority in the chamber.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

New Yorkers’ thoughts about health care break along party lines, with independents more in line with Democrats. The survey found that 83 percent of Democrats want to keep Obamacare; 68 percent of Republicans want to repeal it. Among independents, 60 percent wanted to keep Obamacare, 37 percent said repeal it.

But even Republicans have doubt about the bill congressional leaders are touting. Just 27 percent of New York Republicans favor the bill the Senate is weighing. In contrast, 47 percent said they would prefer a bipartisan bill.

“There is little support for the health care bill the Senate has been considering, even among Republicans,” said Steve Greenberg, spokesman for the Siena poll.

Republicans promised to press toward a vote, though the timing is uncertain after Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) disclosed he is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The poll also showed Trump’s approval ratings still low among New Yorkers, though that too follows party lines. Overall, 30 percent of respondents said he is doing a good or excellent job while 68 percent said he is doing a poor or fair job.

The July 9-13 poll surveyed 793 registered voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.