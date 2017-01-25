Spin Cycle News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

ALBANY — The Independent Democratic Conference, a group of renegade Democrats that shares majority control of the State Senate with Republicans, added an eighth member on Wednesday, Sen. Jose Peralta of Queens, according to a state source.

Peralta is a progressive Democrat whose legislation has fit into the IDC, which was created in 2011. The IDC broke away from the Democratic conference to work with the Senate’s Republican majority in exchange for power-sharing agreements that brought them leadership posts, stipends, and greater influence in bringing progressive measures to the floor of the Senate, some of which had long been blocked by the Senate Republican majority.

Although there are 32 Democrats in the 63-seat Senate, the party doesn’t control the chamber.

Thirty-one Republicans, the now eight-member IDC and one conservative Democrat who sits with the GOP conference, are firmly in control.

Sen. Jeff Klein (D-Bronx), the leader of the IDC, didn’t immediately comment. But mainline Democrats blasted the move.

“It’s mind-boggling that while on the national level Democrats are gearing up to resist the Trump administration and its attempts to move the country backwards, we have Democrats here in New York propping up an artificial Republican majority,” said Mike Murphy, spokesman for Senate Minority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers). “We need elected leaders that will put people ahead of personal gain.”

The IDC has been steadily growing. Sen. Jesse Hamilton (D-Brooklyn) joined the IDC last year, and Sen. Marisol Alcantara (D-Bronx) joined this year.

The liberal Working Families Party that is influential in Democratic politics said Peralta was agreeing to side with Republicans at a critical time for the state and country.

“Today, Donald Trump is set to announce executive actions targeting Muslims and immigrants,” stated Working Families Party State Director Bill Lipton. “Millions are marching in the streets of big cities and small towns in resistance. The way to stand up to Trump’s attacks on our democracy and working families cannot be to empower Republicans in the State Senate whose goals are aligned with the Trump regime.”