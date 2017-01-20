WASHINGTON — Rep. Peter King said President Donald Trump had to walk a tight line between uniting the country and sticking to his guns and nailed it Friday in his inaugural speech, the most important speech of his life.
“He set the right tone,” said King (R-Seaford) in an interview. “He stood by what he said in the campaign and reached out to all Americans.”
King said he believed the crowd was responsive: “You could really feel the energy.”
King said Trump was wise to cite the urban blight of Detroit and the needs of a low-income, single mother to show his compassion for all Americans, including those who still oppose him. But he said Trump also made it clear he will shake up politics and the federal government like no president before.
“Things are not going to be the same,” King said.
