Suffolk Democratic chairman Richard Schaffer, who usually papers over his differences with County Executive Steve Bellone in public, finally let the strains show late last month at the first fundraiser held for Democratic District Attorney candidate Tim Sini, who remained in absentia since he is also police commissioner.
Schaffer, who served as emcee, publicly acknowledged the chasm before the crowd of about 100 when he praised Sini’s candidacy at the event at Stonebridge Country Club in Hauppauge. “I now know how special he is because Tim’s the only thing Steve Bellone and I agree on.”
From the sideline, Bellone offered, “There are other things we agree on,” to which Schaffer turned to the county executive and said, laughing, “Yeah, like what?”
Comments
