It was a campaign announcement — without the campaign announcement.

Long Beach City Manager Jack Schnirman, who is exploring a run for Nassau County executive next year, sent an email blast Tuesday that asked for contributions and announced a new political web site and Facebook page, but stopped short of formally declaring his candidacy.

“There’s always plenty of hollow talk by the same people who have been around for years — they’ve had their chance, and they’ve failed us,” Schnirman, a Democrat, wrote. “What we need now are fresh leaders with the knowledge, know-how and experience to make the change we need.”

In an interview Tuesday, Schnirman said the email, titled “Nassau Forward” — just like his fundraising committee — was “the next logical step in adding to the conversation.” He declined to reveal how much money he has raised so far, or when he planned to decide on whether to run.

Schnirman, who was appointed Long Beach’s top administrator in December 2011, said he has spent the nearly three months since forming his county fundraising committee meeting with residents to learn more about the issues they want prioritized.

Affordability and protecting youth services and transportation funding in the county budget are among those he has heard the most, Schnirman said.

Though Schnirman was one of the first Democrats to express interest in running for county executive in 2017, three others have already formally declared their candidacies: County Comptroller George Maragos, who switched his registration from Republican; County Legis. Laura Curran of Baldwin and Assemb. Charles Lavine of Glen Cove.

Incumbent County Executive Edward Mangano, a Republican, has yet to say whether he will seek a third term. He has pleaded not guilty to federal corruption charges filed in October.

Prosecutors allege Mangano received bribes and kickbacks from Harendra Singh, a local restaurateur and longtime friend, in exchange for county contracts and Town of Oyster Bay loan guarantees.

Schnirman did not mention Mangano — nor any of the other candidates — by name in his email, but generally painted the county political system as “corrupt” and wasteful.

In the interview, Schnirman said Mangano’s indictment has not affected the timeline of his decision-making process, but said, “We’re all hearing very clearly how frustrated people are with the corruption, dysfunction and lack of progress in the county.”