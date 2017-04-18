Spin Cycle News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

WASHINGTON — As many Americans scrambled to meet the IRS deadline to file their tax returns Tuesday, New York’s two Democratic senators renewed their call for President Donald Trump to make his tax filings public — as they also posted their federal and state returns on their websites.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand demanded that Trump follow the precedent of every president in the past four decades to reveal or dispel any suspicions or potential conflicts of interest.

“If the president is interested in tax reform, he should release his tax returns,” said Schumer in a call with reporters Tuesday. “It’s going to make it much harder to pass it without the release because everyone’s going to jump to conclusions that he is benefiting and maybe that’s the reason he’s doing it.”

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Monday that Trump will not release his tax filings because he is under an IRS audit, the reason Trump gave for not making his returns public last year.

“I think the people understand how successful the president has been and how much he’s paid in taxes,” Spicer said. “We’re under the same audit that existed, and so nothing has changed.”

Gillibrand and Schumer are among the few senators to post their taxes on their Senate websites. A spot check found no other senator had put his or her tax filings on their sites. Gillibrand’s website has her returns dating back to 2007. Schumer posts only his current filings.

In the filings posted Tuesday, the Schumer and Gillibrand families reported they relied on their salaries for income — they were each paid $174,000 last year — and had few investments.

Schumer’s filing shows he and his wife, Iris Weinshall, chief operating officer of the New York Public Library, had combined salaries of $503,747 and an adjusted gross income of $509,218. Weinshall reported $352,525 in wages last year.

The Schumers paid $134,727 in taxes on a taxable income of $424,095, a 31.8 percent effective tax rate.

Gillibrand’s filing reported total wages of $180,611 and an adjusted gross income of $177,884 after a capital loss of $3,000. She and her husband, Jonathan, paid $23,397 on taxable income of $120,602, a 19.4 percent effective tax rate.

Jonathan Gillibrand changed jobs last year and had little income to report, a spokesman said.