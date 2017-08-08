News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.
ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is considering a “congestion pricing” plan for his 2018-19 state budget that would impose an added cost for cars including “for-hire vehicles” in New York City to improve air quality and to reduce traffic, an administration official said Tuesday.
“As part of the State of the State (address) we are exploring how to introduce and test different forms of congestion pricing, including potential fees,” the official said. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because Cuomo’s State of the State speech that precedes his budget presentation is still being crafted.
A decade ago, former Mayor Michael Bloomberg pushed for congestion pricing in New York City, but that was blocked in Albany.
The Assembly, then led by Speaker Sheldon Silver (D-Manhattan), never brought the issue to the floor for a vote. Silver was often at odds with Bloomberg, an independent.
The Assembly is now led by Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) who works much more closely with Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio.
The Bloomberg proposal would have charged drivers $8 at peak, high-traffic times to enter Manhattan in certain areas.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.