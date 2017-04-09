Spin Cycle News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.

ALBANY — The Senate on Sunday was scheduled to provide final legislative approval of a $163 billion state budget that was nine days late, a Senate spokesman said.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the legislature struck the deal in closed-door negotiations that ended Friday and Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan emphasized several wins in the budget even before it passed Sunday.

“The Senate led the way on controlling state spending, protecting the taxpayer, and making critical investments in measures that will protect public health and grow our economy,” said Flanagan (R-East Northport) in a statement.

The budget approved Saturday by the state Assembly includes a $1.1 billion increase in school aid that boosts funding by more than 6 percent, a juvenile justice measure that will divert more 16- and 17-year-olds accused of nonviolent crimes from adult criminal courts, and authorizes ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft on Long Island and upstate.

Flanagan said one of the Senate Republican majority’s biggest wins is the $2.5 billion water infrastructure project that will help pay for about half of Long Islanders’ bills to convert to municipal systems from septic systems that threaten drinking water and the Long Island Sound.

The 2017-18 budget that was due April 1 is the third straight state budget that is late and the latest of the three. The previous two were approved by the legislature a day late, thanks to use of the emergency “messages of necessity” ordered by Cuomo and accepted by the legislature. They suspended the three days of public review required by the constitution for any bill before a vote.

Cuomo, who pledged as a candidate in 2010 to pass budgets on time and continues to highlight the record in speeches, has called those two budgets that missed the deadline “timely.”’

The budget being passed Sunday also required “messages of necessity,” leaving many legislators to complain that they lacked enough time to review the bills and for good-government groups to criticize the closed-door negotiations and the passing of bills after midnight.

While Cuomo has acknowledged the 2017-18 budget is late, he has tried to cushion the loss by calling it his first, and blaming it on uncertainty about funding from Washington and on protracted negotiation with the legislature.

“I’ll take my record,” Cuomo told reporters Friday night. “One out of seven. I don’t think there are any governors in modern history who had more on-time budgets.”

His spokeswoman emphasized the contention as the Assembly was passing the final budget bills. “Let’s tell the truth. This governor with six out of seven on-time budgets has the best record since Gov. Herbert Lehman 70 years ago, and if seven days late gets the state a plan this great, we will do it every year.”

That followed up Cuomo’s new narrative, begun after the budget missed its April 1 deadline that a responsible budget in uncertain times is more important than an on-time budget repeating the argument of previous governors and legislative leaders during a string of late budgets over 20 years.

“This year is a different story,” Cuomo said. “Even more important, we need to do it right.”

Saturday’s passage in a marathon, nearly 24-hour session of the Assembly at times revealed the rancor in the talks that has delayed legislators from their Passover-Easter vacation and delayed their pay checks until a budget is passed. On Saturday afternoon, legislators said they were told by their leaders that they were to stop criticizing the governor in their debate speeches.

Packed with some complex and contentious policies because governors under law have more leverage over the legislature in the budget, lawmakers referred to the massive package as “The Big Ugly.”