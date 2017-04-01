ALBANY - State University of New York campus presidents, worried that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo might want to raid their foundations to pay for his “tuition free” proposal, have fired off a letter to the Democrat’s administration warning about the consequences.

The letter, signed by presidents of the four major universities of the SUNY system, including Stony Brook University’s Samuel Stanley, said that “redirecting” their funds not only will hurt their institutions but also “lead to a downturn in giving to our foundations as potential donors realize that their deeply appreciated donations are not being used for their intended purpose.”

Further, the campus foundations legally are private, independent organizations that carry their own fiduciary responsibilities to donors, the presidents said.

“This potential action, however, could crack the philanthropic pillars of our support and threaten all of your good work and accomplishments,” wrote the presidents of Stony Brook, Albany, Binghamton and Buffalo campuses. “We hope we are wrong, but cannot take the chance of not reaching out to express our opposition to this newest plan.”

They sent the letter to the Cuomo administration as well as Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan (R-East Northport) and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx). The presidents added that it was “frustrating” to have to write to them in the late stages of state budget negotiations.

Assemb. Steve Englebright (D-Setauket) confirmed that budget negotiators have said the idea is under discussion. He called it “illegal,” “destructive” and “grand theft.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“To come in and sweep the money is discouraging and potentially destroying the foundation,” Englebright said. “It could potentially be the end of private donations” to SUNY schools.

The Democrat added that the foundations run by each of the universities are private, charitable organizations.

“This is not state money. This is private money that has been donated,” Englebright said. “It’s grand theft on a breathtaking scale.”

Another Democrat, who wished not be identified because of the sensitivity of the negotiations, also said the sweep of funds was on the table and “it’s a problem.”

Lawmakers are close to finalizing a $162 billion state budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year (a budget actually was due Friday). One of Cuomo’s major initiatives has been to expand state financial assistance to create path to a “tuition free” education at state universities for families earning $125,000 or less per year by expanding the state’s Tuition Assistance Program.

Critics have questioned Cuomo’s estimate that the expansion would cost the state only $163 million per year as well as the impact on private colleges.

The additional aid wouldn’t cover most students’ costs at SUNY. Tuition is currently $6,470 a year at SUNY’s four-year colleges. But room and board push the annual costs to an average of just more than $20,000 per year.