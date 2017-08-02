A Syracuse state senator says he’s considering running for governor, adding to the list of potential Republican candidates in New York in 2018.
“I think things have to change,” Sen. John DeFrancisco (R-Syracuse) said Tuesday on “Capital Tonight,” a cable news program originating in Albany. “I’m going out there to explain what I feel about things. If people buy it, fine. If they don’t, if there’s another candidate, God bless that candidate.”
The veteran senator adds to a list of potential candidates that already includes Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan (R-East Northport), Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino (the party’s candidate in 2014), Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro and former hedge-fund manager Harry Wilson (who was the GOP candidate for state comptroller in 2010).
DeFrancisco, in office since 1993, has been one of the more vocal upstate critics of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, a Democrat. He narrowly lost an internal GOP majority leader vote to Flanagan in 2015.
