ALBANY - Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and legislative leaders reached a tentative deal on the state budget Tuesday, according to four state sources.

“We have reached a tentative agreement,” one legislative source said.

“We’re done,” said another. “Send the bills . . . And they will be passed and the overall budget will be passed.”

A source outside the legislature agreed, saying “we do have a tentative deal,” but the source cautioned that they still were working on language Tuesday. A member of the Assembly Democratic conference said they were being told a deal is at hand.

Legislative leaders and Cuomo staffs were working to submit the budget bills and vote on them as early as Wednesday, but the sources said the vote could be pushed to Friday.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has pressed Cuomo to release bills on two of the sticking points that have held up the budget.

One is a bill that would divert more 16- and 17-year-olds to youth courts or Family Court and away from criminal courts for adults. Democratic Assembly members say it will give youths another chance at taking a better path, while Senate Republicans fear it will go soft on dangerous criminals.

Another is a contentious bill on a program known as 421a, which provides tax abatements to developers in exchange for creating residential units for low- and moderate-income families.

With Yancey Roy