Suffolk County prosecutors are seeking documents from the Brookhaven Town Highway Department, town officials confirmed.

Town officials said the office of District Attorney Thomas Spota requested records last week. Brookhaven officials said they were cooperating with the probe, but would not specify the information Spota’s office was seeking.

Town Attorney Annette Eaderesto said prosecutors sought documents “involving the highway department,” but declined to elaborate.

“It wasn’t a lot, and we already gave them most of it,” Eaderesto said in an interview.

Eaderesto said she did not know the object of the probe. She said she did not believe Spota’s office was targeting town officials.

“I don’t think it’s anything involving the town. I don’t think it’s anything involving the highway department,” Eaderesto said. “It could be about a vendor. . . . It could be an individual they’re looking at.

Spota spokesman Robert Clifford declined to comment.

Highway Superintendent Daniel Losquadro said in an email he was “aware of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office subpoenas.” Losquadro said he was “more than willing to assist in any inquiry.”

Supervisor Edward P. Romaine declined to comment and referred questions to Eaderesto.

“We’re very cooperative with the DA’s office,” Eaderesto said. “ . . Whatever they need, we’ll give them.”