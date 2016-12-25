Tracey Bellone, who is the wife of Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, is leaving her $97,000-a-year job as Babylon Town deputy parks commissioner after being ordered to head a town senior center.

She put in her notice Dec. 13 when told she was being transferred to become the director of the Spangle Drive Senior Center because of a retirement, town spokesman Kevin Bonner said.

“It was a required transfer because we needed to fill that spot,” Bonner said. “Obviously she’s very experienced and knows the town well.”

Her resignation is effective Jan. 20.

Steve Bellone and Babylon Supervisor Rich Schaffer, who is also the County Democratic chairman, have been feuding since 2013 over control of the county party and the direction of county government.

Most recently, Schaffer skipped Bellone’s fundraiser on Dec. 12, citing a family obligation, while Bellone had skipped the county party’s most recent fundraiser.

Schaffer said Tracey Bellone’s transfer had nothing to do with his relationship with the county executive.

“I’ve always had a completely separate relationship with Tracey,” he said. “Since I first hired her in 1985, I knew she’d be a terrific public servant. I wish her well wherever she goes.”

Tracey Bellone was laid off from the county in 2012 by Bellone, but was hired that November by Schaffer to be a deputy parks commissioner.

Schaffer said she would have received a $2,700-a-year pay increase as head of the Lindenhurst senior center, although the current director makes $84,000, because of additional programs the town wants to add.

Tracey Bellone did not respond to requests for comments. A Bellone spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.