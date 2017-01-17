News, views and commentary on Long Island, state and national politics.
ALBANY — President-elect Donald Trump will meet Wednesday with New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo for the first time since the election, a source confirmed Tuesday.
Cuomo will talk to the president-elect at Trump Tower. Few other details were available immediately.
While not mentioning Trump by name, Cuomo has cast New York as an alternative to Trump’s policies, vowing to fight anger “misdirected” at immigrants. Cuomo, a Democrat, also has decried the “eruption” of hate crimes and divisiveness since Trump’s victory.
Cuomo said he has “fundamentally different philosophies” than Trump.
However, Cuomo had told NY1, the all-news cable station, that he had talked to Trump the day after the election and said the Republican could be a “bonus” for New York because he understands cities.
A source said the discussion would include “infrastructure, the Affordable Care Act [Obamacare] and issues of importance to New York.”
