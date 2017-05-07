ALBANY — As local law enforcement struggles with the explosion of gang violence on Long Island, the state Senate intends to pass a series of “anti-gang” measures Monday that includes creating new felonies for those participating in gang activity or recruiting members, according to Majority Leader John Flanagan.

A new bill will include provisions for “enhanced” sentences — that is, tougher and potentially longer sentences — for felonies committed as part of gang activity, as well create an array of new felonies. It would create a “gang prevention” curriculum to be available for schools and a “Criminal Street Gang Prevention Fund” to help subsidize non-profit organizations working on gang deterrence.

The Senate is expected to take up the legislative package Monday afternoon.

“Neighborhoods that have been particularly hard hit by gang violence on Long Island and...communities across the state need better resources to help eliminate gangs and the victimization of those in their wake,” Flanagan said. He said the bill takes a comprehensive approach by “preventing vulnerable young people from being recruited by gangs and strengthening our laws to break up violent and dangerous gang activity.”

The Republican-led Senate has approved different elements of its anti-gang legislation previously, but the measures haven’t won adoption in the Democrat-led Assembly, which has put more emphasis on education and prevention.

Assemb. Joseph Lentol (D-Brooklyn) sponsors the comprehensive bill in the house that includes the provisions for toughening penalties but his bill has sat in the Assembly Codes Committee since February.

The Senate push comes just weeks after a quadruple homicide in Central Islip linked to MS-13 sparked fear within immigrant communities, Newsday has reported, as well as attention from the Trump administration. Recently, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions traveled to Islip to meet with the parents of two of the victims and local law-enforcement agencies, promising to “demolish” MS-13.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo also recently announced he would deploy 25 state troopers in Suffolk County specifically to help local police investigate gang violence.

Last week, Nassau authorities announced the arrest of two brothers who are also MS-13 members in connection with two alleged machete attacks in Westbury. Newsday previously reported that experts say the recent eruption of violence on Long Island represents a new and more deadly profile of MS-13 — a violent gang that originated in California and continued to grow out of El Salvador’s civil war in the 1980s.

The Senate bill, sponsored by Sen. Martin Golden (R-Brooklyn), would define “criminal street gang” in the state penal statutes for the first time, according to Flanagan’s office. Among other elements, the definition covers “an association...of two or more individuals identified by a common name, sign, dress, symbols, tattoos, or other mark or markings.”

It creates several new felonies centered on gang recruitment, especially recruitment of minors.

Local law enforcement officials have said MS-13 gang members are getting younger and that they are unfazed by the level of violence expected of them.

Another new felony would be “participation in criminal street gang activity.”

The bill also calls for raising the degree of felony and toughening penalties if a crime is committed in connection with gang activity. Any “A-1” felony would carry a minimum 20-year sentence.

Backers say the increased violence related to MS-13 along with gangs in other areas of the state “demonstrates the need for a more comprehensive method of tackling gangs.”