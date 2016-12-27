HIGHLIGHTS Also will serve as distinguished writer-in-residence

Israel, a Democrat, has served in Congress for 16 years

Retiring U.S. Rep. Steve Israel is headed to Long Island University, where he will teach, write and host events about foreign policy and national security as head of a new campus institute.

Israel will serve as chairman of the LIU Global Institute and a distinguished writer-in-residence.

The institute’s first event, scheduled for March 2, will feature former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell as keynote speaker.

“After 16 years in Congress, I’m so concerned about being in a sound-bite culture where we’re surrounded by fake news,” Israel said in an interview. “This is an opportunity to really delve into the volatile and uncertain and complex challenges that are unprecedented and really understand what’s going on.”

Israel, a Huntington Democrat, will start the new job Jan. 3.

“I think that the Trump presidency will give us ample opportunity to analyze foreign policy and national security, understand what’s driving it, and, I hope, ultimately help shape it through a higher consciousness of those issues,” said Israel.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

LIU said the institute will “bring world leaders, thinkers and analysts to campus.” Issues such as staffing and personnel are still under review, said LIU spokeswoman Jennifer Solomon. Israel’s position, which he expects to last at least two years, is paid, although he declined to disclose the salary.

Kimberly R. Cline, president of LIU, said Israel’s “experiences on the House Armed Services and Appropriations Committees, as well as his role within House Leadership, have uniquely positioned Steve to provide LIU with expertise and guidance as we build a world-class global studies institute.”

Israel will give LIU his records from Congress, which cover the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, America’s reaction, the 2008 financial crisis, Obamacare and the job’s day-to-day happenings. Those records will be accessible to the public.

Israel said he doesn’t expect to be teaching in the classroom until the fall semester, and is exploring courses on topics such as the dynamics of Congress and foreign policy and how Congress shapes national-security policy.

Israel is the author of the 2014 satirical novel “The Global War On Morris.”

Democrat Thomas Suozzi will succeed Israel in the Third Congressional District, which covers parts of northeast Queens, North Hempstead, Oyster Bay, Huntington and Smithtown.