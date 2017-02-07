To the cheers of a roomful of racing devotees, Suffolk Legislative officials Tuesday named a bipartisan committee to find a new site for drag racing on Long Island.

Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory (D-Copiague) announced the creation of an eight member committee and gave it the directive of coming up with one or more potential sites within nine months.

Gregory said drag racing has thousands of fans on Long Island with nowhere to race locally — depriving the local economy of as much as $120 million in revenue. Creating a motor-racing complex, he said, also would help combat the problem of dangerous and illegal street racing among youth.

The creation of the committee, which includes lawmakers from both parties, county planners, town officials and drag-racing representatives, comes after lawmakers last year turned down a bid to locate a drag strip in the middle of the 638-acre Yaphank county center.

While sympathetic, officials said the site did not have enough room. The idea also was opposed by a committee that did a master plan for the site.

Backers say that a drag-racing site would require 100 to 250 acres and likely would be located in the less-populated areas of eastern Suffolk.

Longtime fans say Suffolk once had four drag-racing sites, but the last one, in Westhampton, was closed in 2004 when the land was sold to a developer for a senior-citizen community. Advocates say they now have to go out of state — to New Jersey or Maryland — to race cars.