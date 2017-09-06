Suffolk County legislators voted Wednesday to suspend automatic cost-of-living pay raises for themselves and other elected county officials for the next five years.
The annual savings of less than $26,000 a year, however, will put only a tiny dent in the county’s $130 million structural deficit.
The lawmakers, who earn $101,000 a year, voted 16-2 for the resolution. They conceded it may be a small step, said it was one of many that must be taken to close the budget gap.
“Having an automatic pay increase does not send the right fiscal message or recognize the fiscal position the county is in,” said Legis. Al Krupski (D-Cutchogue), the measure’s sponsor.
“If you don’t start somewhere you’ll never reduce the budget,” said Krupski.
Republican Legis. Robert Trotta, of Fort Salonga, called the move an “an election year ploy” by Democrats. Trotta branded the measure as “delusional” because it will have no effect on the county’s fiscal problems, but voted for it anyway.
