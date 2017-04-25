A proposed doubling of Suffolk traffic ticket fees appeared in jeopardy Tuesday after legislative Democratic leaders said they couldn’t get the votes for the proposal.

Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory (D-Copiague said he has asked County Executive Steve Bellone’s administration to propose alternatives to fill the $5.5 million budget hole.

“At this point, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to move forward,” Gregory said. “We have to find other savings or come up with revenue.”

The Suffolk Legislature is meeting Tuesday night in Hauppauge and is scheduled to hold its fourth vote on the traffic ticket fee.

Budgets submitted by Bellone and approved by the legislature included $92 million in new and higher fees in 2016 and 2017. Legislative budget analysts say that even with the new fees, the county faces a $135 million structural deficit — the difference between recurring expenses and revenue.

Legis. William Lindsay III (D-Bohemia), Legis. Sarah Anker (D-Mount Sinai) and Legis. Kate Browning (WF-Shirley) were considered to be the swing votes on fees, and helped pass this year’s budget. They said Tuesday they were firmly against the traffic fee hike, which would add an additional $55 to parking and traffic tickets, though not on red light camera tickets.

“The fees already in place are high to begin with. To increase them further would be an additional burden on the taxpayers,” Lindsay said. He explained his vote for the budget but opposition to the traffic fee by saying he supported “90 percent of the budget ... I didn’t want to throw the baby out with the bathwater.”

Anker said she has “gotten calls from my constituents to hold the line on fees. It’s up to the county executive on where he’s going to find the funding.”

All 18 legislative seats are up for election in November. Lawmakers have taken criticism for fee increases that have raised the cost for camping in county parks and filing and paying off mortgages.

The Suffolk County Traffic and Parking Violations Agency collected $53.6 million in fees and fines in 2016, and had $12.2 million in operating costs. Profits from the traffic agency go to the Suffolk police district.

Residents have complained to lawmakers that traffic tickets cost hundreds of dollars and contain late penalties that steeply escalate.

Gregory said members of his caucus have expressed concerns both about the proposed traffic fee and how the traffic agency is run.

“People have expressed concerns about the operations out there,” Gregory said. “There’s a feeling minorities have been targeted. People have not been treated well.”

The traffic court earlier this year agreed to stop jailing motorists for traffic violations after complaints to the court system.

Bellone spokesman Justin Elan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Legis. Kevin McCaffrey (R-Lindenhurst) said, “People have had enough with the fee increases.”

A public hearing is scheduled Thursday on a bill that would cap county fee increases at two percent a year.

“The fees are just being used to bypass the governor’s tax cap,” said the bill’s sponsor, Legis. Robert Trotta (R-Fort Salonga). “People are fleeing this island.”