Democratic Huntington Town board member Susan Berland will run this fall for the 16th district seat now held by term-limited Legis. Steve Stern (D-Dix Hills).
Democrats Tom Donnelly, a Babylon Town Board member, and legislative aide Josh Slaughter also are seeking to replace two other term-limited lawmakers, Louis D’Amaro (D-Deer Park) and Kate Browning (WF-Shirley.
Berland, who has $24,966 in her coffers, will not have to give up her seat to make the run because she has another year on her term. If she wins, the town board could appoint a successor or wait for the November election.
Toni Tepe, Huntington GOP chair, said she will begin screening candidates Feb. 16. “Susan will do nicely as a candidate in the 16th district,” Tepe said. “But the way the political landscape looks this year, anything can happen.”
Rick Brand
Comments
